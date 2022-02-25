Firefighters extinguish two abandoned house fires

news, local-news,

A man is due to appear in court on Friday after Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews extinguished fires in two separate abandoned houses in Guildford on Thursday night. Crews arrived at the first house on Kane Street around 7pm and found the single-level property well alight. Firefighters battled the blaze for 90-minutes before bringing it under control. No other neighbouring properties were under threat. Just after 10pm, crews responded to another house fire in the area. The property was well alight when firefighters arrived at the Guildford Road property. Crews contained the blaze, which completely destroyed the house, in just over an hour. Neither house was occupied at the time and there were no reports of injuries. NSW Police attended both incidents. Following inquiries, officers attached to Cumberland Police Area Command arrested a 28-year-old man nearby and took him to Granville Police Station. Further inquiries have now linked last night's fires with a fire at the same house on Kane Street on Wednesday, February 23, when a mattress was set alight. There was only minor damage sustained. Police have charged a Guildford man with three counts of destroying a property by fire. He has been refused bail to appear in Fairfield Local Court on February 25.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/95db4163-b3fa-4f33-bd26-1a3ded0efec8.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg