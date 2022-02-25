news, local-news,

The body of a missing Greenfield Park man has been located in the Western Sydney Parklands. The 84-year-old man was reported missing after he left a home in Greenfield Park about 5am on Tuesday, February 22 and failed to return. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command, commenced an investigation into his whereabouts. On Thursday, February 24, the body of the missing man was located. Initial inquiries suggest the man's death is not suspicious. A report will now be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Body of missing Greenfield Park man located