Hongyu ready for new test

news, local-news,

Before Hongyu Meng arrived at Navitas Skilled Futures for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) Preparatory Short Course, she could not speak a full English sentence. Not even a simple one. "I could only relieve my tension and embarrassment by smiling or apologising," said Hongyu, who is originally from China. Ten weeks later and her writing and speaking has improved - along with her confidence - and she is working towards sitting the IELTS exam and enrolling at university. For more than 30 years, Navitas Skilled Futures has been helping migrants, refugees and jobseekers. Their IELTS short course, which is free to eligible participants and open to people at all levels, prepares participants for the IELTS English language test that provides opportunities for further study. The course is offered face-to-face or online by experienced tutors and helps with a range of skills, including: Hongyu, 31, said she was so grateful to her "warm-hearted and responsible teacher" Sam. "Sam encouraged all my classmates to express their opinions in English, even though we could only respond with some simple words," she said. "Sam listened to our answers patiently. Gradually, we were willing to express ourselves ... and under the help of Sam I got improvement in my writing part and speaking part!" Navitas Skilled Futures general manager Jetinder Macfarlane said they have created "tailored programs" to meet students' individual needs "And go above and beyond to support them on their learning journey," Jetinder said. "We can provide further support for your life goals, such as making referrals for citizenship or visa applications, helping you understand the Australian workplace or university culture and preparing you for both academic and job interviews."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/f4631a19-e26d-4148-8a7e-f884223b2be5.jpeg/r93_416_2189_1600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg