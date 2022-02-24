news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from Cabramatta. Jeffry Falefata, aged 12, was last seen at his home on Eurabbie Street, about 4pm on Sunday, February 20. When he failed to return home, Jeffry was reported missing about 8pm on Wednesday, February 23. Fairfield City Police Area Command have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for Jeffry's welfare due to his age. Jeffry is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, about 165cm tall, of medium build, with a black 'mullet-style' haircut. He was last seen wearing green 'Nike' pants and a white top. He is believed to frequent the Campbelltown area.

Police appeal to locate missing boy from Cabramatta