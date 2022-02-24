Have your say on what 'transformational projects' your community needs

news, local-news,

The state government's $5 billion WestInvest program is set to deliver transformational infrastructure projects across south-west Sydney - including Fairfield, Liverpool, Campbelltown, Camden and Wollondilly. And they want residents to have they say on where they want the money to go. The allocation of all $5 billion will be informed by the community 'Have Your Say' process. So here is your big chance: What community enhancing projects in your local area would you like to see funded? The WestInvest funding, made possible by the government's WestConnex asset recycling strategy, will be provided to build new and improved facilities that will deliver community benefit and help the economic recovery across six areas: Local councils in 15 local government areas across south-west and western Sydney will be directly allocated up to $400 million (each local council is eligible for between $20 million and $35 million) in funding as part of the first wave of the WestInvest program to advance shovel-ready local projects. The remaining $1.6 billion of the $2 billion community project fund will be allocated through a competitive round of grants open to non-government organisations, including community groups, not for profits, Local Aboriginal Land Councils and local councils. A further $3 billion will be made available to state government agencies to deliver transformational projects that are ready to go and will benefit local communities. Premier Dominic Perrottet said the state government will be consulting with local councils and other key stakeholders on the draft guidelines over the coming weeks to ensure WestInvest delivers the greatest community benefit. "West and South-West Sydney are already incredible places to live, and this program will secure a brighter future for families and residents by helping build new and improved facilities," Mr Perrottet said. "We want people to love living locally, and this investment will deliver improved facilities, more open spaces, convenient services and stimulate the economy. "This unprecedented boost will capitalise on the major investments we have made in critical projects, such as Metro West and Western Sydney Aerotropolis, to transform western Sydney." Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said WestInvest will support the region's growth to make residents' lives here "truly exceptional". "Our communities here are a rich mix, with a huge cross-section of cultures and people from all walks of life, and the programs funded through WestInvest will reflect and enhance that diversity," Mr Ayres said. "The pandemic made it clear where we need to do more to improve liveability in our communities and deliver better local facilities and I am excited to see work already underway to turn WestInvest ideas into reality." Treasurer Matt Kean said the WestInvest program is a "well-thought out, planned and transparent investment program" that will "move quickly". "This is about funding transformational projects that everyone will benefit from every day - it's about revitalised high streets, improved parks, new sporting fields, more pools, better local traffic flow and active transport links and much more," he said, Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman encouraged everyone in the LGAs to submit suggestions. "We want to support our rich and diverse communities in West and south-west Sydney in ways they want and need," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/95268ab3-e748-4a64-a91c-53bf13522275.jpg/r307_2763_3346_4480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg