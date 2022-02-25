Take the plunge and become a swim instructor

news, local-news,

Residents wanting to become swim teachers will be eligible for free instructor training to help meet demand of the NSW Government's First Lap voucher program. Sport Minister Stuart Ayres said up to 750 more accredited swim instructors will receive training to support the program. "Whether you're enjoying a splash at the local pool, heading to the beach or going for a dip in a river, it is important that children have the skills and confidence in and around water," Mr Ayres said. The First Lap voucher program provides $100 vouchers to parents, guardians and carers of children aged three to six years who are not yet enrolled in school, or kindergarten children who missed out on swimming lessons due to the pandemic. Skills and training minister Alister Henskens said swimming was a life skill which is best taught in a child's early years. "Teaching kids to swim is a fun, rewarding and flexible career and with jobs in-demand now is the perfect time to start your journey in the aquatics industry," Mr Henskens said. Mr Ayres said Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association Ltd and AUSTSWIM Ltd have been offered a Smart and Skilled contract, joining Royal Life Saving Society of Australia (New South Wales Branch) in delivering the new swim instructor places. "This is a fantastic initiative to ensure there are more qualified instructors to deliver vital swimming and water safety programs across NSW," Mr Ayres said.

