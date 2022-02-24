news, local-news,

Environment Minister James Griffin said the Return and Earn is a "triumph" when announcing the state had reached the seven billion drink container mark. Launched in December 2017, Return and Earn - which offers 10-cent refunds for bottles and cans - has become the state's largest litter initiative. Two in every three containers supplied in NSW are redeemed through the scheme for recycling. Mr Griffin said 78 per cent of adults have participated in the scheme and two-thirds of participants doing so once a month resulting in more than $700 million in container refunds now been earned. "Return and Earn is a triumph because it hits that sweet spot of improving our environment and delivering direct economic wins to the community," Mr Griffin said. "Along the way, the Return and Earn network has achieved a 52 per cent reduction in the volume of drink container litter in NSW and delivered more than 625,000 tonnes in materials recycled." Mr Griffin said Return and Earn has become a "stalwart" of community fundraising activities in NSW. "More than $30 million has already been raised for charities such as PCYC NSW, the Starlight Foundation and community groups via donations and fees since the scheme started," he said. "It's encouraging that thousands of schools, community groups, charities and sporting clubs are making Return and Earn the new sausage sizzle, helping raise much needed funds for their own projects and causes. "Return and Earn is an inspiring example of how small changes to our routine can have a significant collective impact."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/3d5078ca-5057-46d2-9f99-45c97c1bdcb7.jpg/r5_228_3940_2451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg