Police have commenced an investigation after the stabbing of a man in Villawood on Wednesday morning. About 10.45am on February 23, emergency services were called to a supermarket on Villawood Place, following reports of a stabbing. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended and found a 34-year-old man with injuries to his torso. He was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition. A 33-year-old man was arrested at a nearby residence before being taken to hospital with a wound to his leg. He is assisting police with inquiries. A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

Investigation underway after man stabbed in Villawood