The NRLW will have a distinct local flavour with no less than 15 Mounties players taking part in the five-round competition. Mounties captain Simaima Taufa, who said she wants the NRLW to go full time within the next five years, will lead the Parramatta Eels in their inaugural campaign. Taufa scored a try to level the scores in the second-half as the Eels recorded a 13-12 win in their first ever game against Newcastle on Sunday. She will be joined in the blue and gold by several members of the black and golds including Jocephy Daniels, Sereana Naitokatoka, Taina Naividi, Jamie Ann Wright, Tommaya Kelly Sines, Jade Etherden, Mareva Swann, Filomina Hanisi and Fatafehi Hanisi. Across town and five Mounties players are part of the St George Illawarra squad: Janelle Williams, Keeley Davis, Taliah Fuimaono, Alexandria Sulusi and Matilda Power. The Dragons defeated the Titans 20-12 in their season opener. In round two, the Dragons host the Eels on Sunday. 2022 marks the start of a congested year for the game's female players, who face an unprecedented level of action. It includes the delayed 2021 competition, the 2022 NRLW season, State of Origin, a Rugby League World Cup and respective state championships. Mounties start their NSW Women's Premiership campaign on April 23.

