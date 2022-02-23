'Amazing': Bonnyrigg woman's $633,000 birthday surprise

news, local-news,

A Bonnyrigg woman has had a birthday she will never forget winning more than $633,000 from the Saturday Lotto ticket her dad slipped into her birthday card. The Sydneysider was one of the nine division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4235, drawn Saturday, February 19. Each scored a division one prize of $633,095.20. "My dad got me this Lotto ticket as a birthday gift," she shared. "He went and checked the ticket for me and told me that it had won a big prize so I needed to go into the head office to claim it. My dad didn't know how much the ticket had won, so, we just assumed a few thousands of dollars. "Then, I went to the head office, and they told me I'd won division one. I just went, 'Huh? What do you mean? Did I hear you wrong?'. "I still didn't believe it until I got home and checked all the paperwork and the winning numbers online. It was amazing. It's the best birthday I've ever had. "I called my dad and told him, and he was very happy for me. I don't know how he's going to top this gift next year. I'm going to buy my dad a new car, pay off my mortgage and then keep some aside for overseas travel. We'll start planning our first trip to celebrate." The winning entry was purchased at Bonnyrigg Lotto. Bonnyrigg Lotto owner Chris Trinh on Sunday morning he received a call with the news that we'd sold a division one winning ticket in Lotto. "I couldn't believe it. My hands started to shake when I realised we'd changed someone's life," he said. "This is the first division one winning entry we've sold since I took ownership three years ago. We've been sharing the news with all our customers, and they are so happy. Our winners came into the store to check their ticket and they were over the moon when I told them they'd won division one. I wish them lots of happy wishes with their prize. "We're just too happy and can't wait to have another division one win." The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4235 on February 19 were 34, 18, 1, 5, 20 and 23. The supplementary numbers were 35 and 9.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/0a3b2989-8518-4495-9288-cae5f77e08f8.jpg/r15_346_6639_4088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg