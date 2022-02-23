news, local-news,

A second teenage boy has been charged after an alleged stabbing in Canley Heights at the weekend. About 6.50am on Sunday, February 20, officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended Canley Vale Road, Canley Heights, and found two 17-year-old boys with stab wounds. Police were told the teenagers were walking when two youths got out of a black car and allegedly stabbed and assaulted them before driving from the scene. The teens were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital. One remains in hospital in a serious condition with head, back and internal injuries. The other has since been released. A crime scene was established and shortly after, about 2pm, officers located and seized a black Toyota Celica outside a unit block on Charles Street, Liverpool. Later the same day, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at a home in Bossley Park on Sunday and remains before the courts. Following further inquiries, at 11.30pm on February 22, a second boy, aged 16, was arrested at an address on Memorial Avenue, Liverpool. He was taken to Fairfield Police Station where he was charged with two counts of wounding person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was refused bail to appear in a children's court on Wednesday, February 23.

Second teenager charged following alleged Canley Heights stabbing