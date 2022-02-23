news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Greenfield Park. Shamon Lazar, aged 84, was last seen at a home on Mimosa Road, Greenfield Park about 11pm on Monday, February 21. When he could not be located, Shamon was reported missing to officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command, who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his age and, a number of medical conditions that require medication. Shaman is described as being of Mediterranean / Middle Eastern appearance with thin build, about 150cm -160cm tall, with short white hair and a white moustache. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and black track pants. Shamon is known to frequent the Greenfield Park and Wetherill Park areas.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/9c014a7a-0275-4e66-bf86-1a6af9bf116f.jpg/r0_57_1593_957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police appeal to locate missing Greenfield Park man