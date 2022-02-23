Play and stay the day at Fairfield Showground

comment,

Deerbush Park and the walking and cycling tracks have been such popular additions to the Fairfield Showground redevelopment, we want to offer visitors the opportunity to stop and stay for a coffee or for some food, while supporting local food businesses. We are looking at a location at the Showground for a food or coffee truck, to support local businesses and create a unique experience for visitors to the area. If you are a local business that has a coffee or food truck and you are interested in getting involved, you can fill out an expression of interest at fairfieldshowground.com.au/facilities/food-truck/eoi/ We would like to provide the opportunity to a local food business on a rotating basis, to not only support as many local businesses as we can, but to provide a variety of rotating cuisines for visitors to try. The Showground is an ideal location for this idea, as it is in the centre of the city, has plenty of parking, and lots of people visiting for the Deerbush playground, dog parks, walking and cycling tracks, as well as for the community festivals and sporting events being held at the Showground. I'm certain this will be a popular addition to the unique and varied offering we have at Fairfield Showground. There really is something for everyone.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/4e2b5f94-13c3-4650-8fbf-f551826d13b8.jpg/r13_313_5986_3688_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg