Mounties adds new healthcare service companion

Mounties Group chief executive Dale Hunt said the club's acquisition of home-care support service Carers and Companions will allow its existing healthcare service Mounties Care to support even more members in the community. Mounties, who were officially take over the service from February 25, will have a dedicated office and call centre as part of Mounties Care at the Mounties Club. Carers and Companions was formed in 1988 and provide a wide section of home-care support including daily care, 24-hour care, companionship, live-in-care, post-hospital support, respite care and new parent support. "Mounties Group is committed to improving all aspects of the lives of our members, and our plans to take Carers and Companions onboard will booster our unrivaled health sector presence," Mr Hunt said . "The service will join already established group ventures including Specialised Medical Services, Invitation to Health, our state-of-the-art fitness centres as well as health and wellbeing services across our nine clubs. "Our ethos of improving the lives of our members is something we carry through in everything we do. When we first launched Mounties Care, the goal was to provide members with access to quality home care services and Carers and Companions will expand our ability to reach all those in the communities in which we operate." Carers and Companions managing director Debbie Harrison said a lot of interest was received from potential buyers, but Mounties Group proved the "best fit". "It is not easy to step away from something that you have grown and nurtured and that you view as essential in the community," she said. "I am certain that under the management of Mounties Group, Carers and Companions will continue to sustain the reputation and credibility we have earned since our establishment in 1988."

