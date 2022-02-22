Firefighters contain gas leak at Cecil Hills

news, local-news,

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews contained a major gas leak on Cowpasture Road in a four-hour operation in Cecil Hills on Tuesday morning. Hazmat specialists were confronted with an escalating incident as the gas was spreading quickly into sewer lines and surrounding areas after a 100mm gas main was damaged just after 3:30am this morning. Firefighters from seven stations - including Bonnyrigg Heights, Busby, Cabramatta, Horningsea Park and Smithfield - used gas detectors for atmospheric monitoring of the area as gas authority Jemena excavated the road to locate the gas main. After a combined effort, the gas main was shut off and the area was declared safe by FRNSW crews when NSW Police reopened Cowpasture Road at 7:24am.

