RATs recovered after Horsley Park truck crash

news, local-news,

A truckload of rapid antigen tests (RATs) were salvaged from a crash on Monday afternoon after a large truck rolled and spilled its cargo alongside the M7 Motorway in Horsley Park. The crash occurred after a truck toppled over the safety barrier as the driver negotiated the Wallgrove Road southbound offramp just after 2pm. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) were initially called to assist with a suspected diesel spill which was quickly managed by firefighters. When the load was identified as thousands of RATs, FRNSW crews remained on scene to assist the NSW Rural Fire Service with the recovery of the precious cargo. The truck was hauled upright and the load was salvaged and reboxed ready for inspection in a 90-minute multiagency operation.

