A man missing from Bossley Park has been found safe and well. The 23-year-old was last seen at his home on Prairie Vale Rd, Bossley Park, about 7am on Saturday, February 19. Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation. Following inquiries and a public appeal, the man returned home safe and well about 11.30pm on Tuesday, February 22. Police would like to thank the community and the media for their assistance. Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Bossley Park. Brett Rivera, aged 23, was last seen at his home on Prairie Vale Road, about 7am on Saturday, February 19 and contacted a member of his family about 7pm on the same day but he has not been heard from since. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command were notified earlier on Monday, February 21 and commenced inquiries into Brett's whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for Brett's welfare as his disappearance is out of character. Brett is described as being of South American appearance, about 170cm to 180cm tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a long-sleeved black shirt.

Missing Bossley Park man found