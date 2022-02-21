Cabramatta welcomes in the Year of the Tiger

news, local-news,

Cabramatta welcomed in the Year of the Tiger in style with two-days of celebrations in the CBD at the weekend. After the last two Lunar New Year events were cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's event looked a little different with more activations spread out over multiple areas, including Freedom Plaza and Arthur Street. The Bluey and Bingo live interactive experiences on Saturday kick-started the range of entertainment which concluded with a fireworks finale. Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone lead the official ceremony on Saturday and the traditional Fairfield blessing on Sunday morning. "Lunar New Year celebrations bring together friends and family to wish each other happiness, good health, success and prosperity for the year ahead," he said. Around 8000 people - including Multiculturalism Minister Mark Coure - attended the event over the two days which featured visits from the God of wealth and God of fortune, lion dancing, face painting, tiger craft, magic shows and stilt walkers, tiger cookie decorating and the children's chopstick challenge which had 18 winners. The COVID-safe event had an emphasis on community health and safety.

