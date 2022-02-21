news, local-news,

A man has been charged after a high-performance SUV was involved in an alleged pursuit across Sydney overnight which ended at Abbotsbury. About 3am on Sunday, February 20, police were told a 2019-model Maserati SUV was stolen from a property at Lalor Park. Following inquiries, officers attached to Nepean Highway Patrol went to a home in Blair Avenue, St Marys, about 6.40pm and saw the vehicle being driven away, allegedly at high speed. A pursuit was initiated but terminated due to dangerous driving, with assistance then sought from a PolAir crew. The PolAir4 crew monitored the vehicle's progress along the Great Western Highway to The Horsley Drive and Cowpasture Road, Abbotsbury, where it stopped. Police will allege the driver left the vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to enter a passing sedan driven by a 36-year-old man. A Police Dog Unit then followed the alleged driver into nearby bushland where the man was arrested, assisted by members of the PolAir4 crew, which had landed next to Cowpasture Road. A 22-year-old man was taken to Fairfield Police Station where he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for dog bites sustained in the arrest. The man, from Blackett, was charged with five offences including taking and driving a conveyance without consent and driving recklessly/furiously or in a speed/manner dangerous. He's was refused bail to appear in Fairfield Local Court on Monday, February 21.

Man arrested at Abbotsbury after alleged police pursuit