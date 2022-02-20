news, local-news,

A teenage boy has been charged after an alleged stabbing in Canley Heights yesterday. About 6.50am on Sunday, February 20, officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended Canley Vale Road and found two 17-year-old boys with stab wounds. Police were told the teenagers were walking when two males exited a black Toyota Celica and allegedly stabbed and assaulted them before driving from the scene. Both teenagers were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital. One of the boys remains in hospital in a serious condition with head, back and internal injuries. The other has since been released. A crime scene was established and shortly after, about 2pm, officers located and seized a black Toyota Celica outside a unit block on Charles Street, Liverpool. Following further inquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at a home in Bossley Park, about noon on Sunday. He was taken to Fairfield Police Station where he was charged with two counts of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The teenager was refused bail and will appear in a children's local court on Monday, February 21. Investigations continue to locate the second male who police believe may be able to assist them with their investigation. He is described as being aged in his late teens, about 180cm tall, with a 'mullet-style' haircut and a goatee beard.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/1220853c-ded3-42c0-815c-bf92f215b8a5.jpg/r1_0_618_349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Teenager charged following alleged Canley Heights stabbing