Officer drives to help colleagues

news, local-news,

Fairfield City Police Area Command duty officer inspector Rachael Eagle is switching from two-wheels for four to take part in the second Sydney Metro 1000 Karting Endruo on March 18. Hosted by the Sydney Metro Karting Club, the event - which raises money for NSW Police Legacy- will be held at Picton Karting Track. Inspector Eagle, who is more accustomed to a motorbike, will be taking part for the second time. "It is a mix of my love of exciting high speed sports which I have been involved in for most of my life as well as helping a cause that is about assisting myself and fellow colleagues and their families when they are in the time of need, when they need assistance more than ever. How could I pass it up?," she said. "This year the team that raises the most money is the one that get's to start the race at the front of the grid. The race goes for four hours and we can change drivers as we see fit. The team that completes the most amount of laps in that time is the winner." Inspector Eagle is part of the three-person Fairfield Flyers team and they are hoping to raise $2000 for NSW Police Legacy who support the police families of deceased NSW Police Officers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/26c895eb-5d14-475f-aac2-d5a3bbc1cb2b.jpg/r0_301_505_586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg