After several COVID-19 delays, nine local personalities from the Bankstown, Liverpool and Fairfield communities took to the stage for the Cancer Council NSW's Stars of Sydney Southwest Dance for Cancer on Saturday night at Revesby Workers Club. Just under $148,000 was raised which was a record for the south-west event. In the three years of Stars of Sydney South West, more than $400,000 has been raised. Those that took to the stage were: The money raised from the event will go towards towards Cancer Council NSW and their world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey including the Enrich program at Liverpool and Bankstown Hospitals.

