Stars of Sydney Southwest Dance for Cancer raises record amount

Record: Cancer Council NSW's Stars of Sydney Southwest Dance for Cancer raised $147,341.
After several COVID-19 delays, nine local personalities from the Bankstown, Liverpool and Fairfield communities took to the stage for the Cancer Council NSW's Stars of Sydney Southwest Dance for Cancer on Saturday night at Revesby Workers Club.

Michael Azzi from Intaus Group and Antonia Escobar with their children who performed Candombe on the night.

Just under $148,000 was raised which was a record for the south-west event. In the three years of Stars of Sydney South West, more than $400,000 has been raised.

Angelica Mansilla and Robert Michael dancing Zouk.

Those that took to the stage were:

  • Grace Newcombe, Ladies Like To Lunch.
  • Craig Epton, St George Leagues Club CEO.
  • Wendy Lindsay, East Hills MP.
  • Taylah Bathis, St Johns Park Bowling Club.
  • Michael Azzi, Intaus Group CEO.
  • Andy Chu, Rams Fairfield.
  • Coco Shi, Sapphire International Marketing.
  • Angelica Mansilla, La Previa Radio.
  • Trent Taylor, Dance 2 B Fit.
St George Leagues Club CEO Craig Epton and Holly Bishop who danced Irish.

The money raised from the event will go towards towards Cancer Council NSW and their world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey including the Enrich program at Liverpool and Bankstown Hospitals.