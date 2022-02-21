news, local-news,

All-rounder Harmon Sandhu - who had 11 runs for the season until Saturday - was the hero with the bat for Fairfield Liverpool against UTS North Sydney. Coming to the crease at 7-153 and with the Lions still needing 36-runs to win on a tricky Rosedale Oval wicket, Sandhu (19 not out) hit sixes in consecutive overs as the home team registered their fifth win of the season with eight-balls remaining. Earlier the Lions managed to restrict the visitors to 5-189 off their 50-overs after the visitors won the toss and batted. Josh Baraba (2-39) set the tone with a wicket from the first ball of the match and together with Sandhu (1-37) and the spin trio of Cameron Frendo (1-32), Arjun Nair (1-36) and Jarrad Burke (0-37) kept Norths - and in particular the in-form Justin Avendano (86 not out off 141 balls) - in check. The run chase was led by Nair (43) and wicketkeeper Raveesh Srivastava (31) before Sandhu and Nathan Glynn (24 not out) finished the job. With three rounds remaining the Lions are in 13th place. This Saturday they host Bankstown at Rosedale Oval before finishing the NSW Premier Cricket season with games against Campbelltown-Camden and Blacktown Mounties. Second and fourth grades also had wins on Saturday.

