School RAT testing ends, only when 'necessary'

The state government will offer eight rapid antigen test (RAT) kits per student and staff member to use when families consider "necessary". Unlike the RAT surveillance program for the first four weeks of term one in schools, students and staff members will not need to complete a RAT test twice-a-week. Instead, RAT packs will be distributed to parents and staff in two drops to be used at their discretion. The first round of packs are already arriving at schools and early childhood staff will also receive the additional RAT kits. "It was vital we got our students back in the classroom after two years of disruption to their education, social lives and well-being, and RATs have played an important part in enabling their safe return," Premier Dominic Perrottet said. "We are therefore providing every student and staff member across the state with another eight RATs for them to use at their discretion when they consider necessary, following a four week program of surveillance testing. "The packs are there for families and staff to use at their discretion for their own peace of mind, for example, when a student is feeling unwell with a sore throat or cough, or if family members are sick." Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said more than 90 per cent of parents have been using the RATs provided. "It is important we help students, staff and families retain their levels of confidence as we get back to a more normal school life," Ms Mitchell said. "We know our measures work; transmission in schools is extremely low, and there have been no school closures since students returned this year, despite the levels of community transmission. "Testing children twice a week was not an easy task and I'd like to thank all of the parents and carers for their efforts in these critical first few weeks of term. Additional RAT packs will allow parents to stay vigilant and help us all continue to reduce the impact of COVID on schools."

