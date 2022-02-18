SSI help get rapid test kits to vulnerable CALD communities

news, local-news, rats sutherland shire, rapid antigen tests sutherland shire

Settlement Services International (SSI) has partnered with the state government to streamline the delivery of 1200 COVID-19 rapid test kits to vulnerable culturally and linguistically diverse communities. SSI chief executive Violet Roumeliotis said they were "thrilled" to be part of the state government's release of rapid antigen tests (RATs) to people of migrant and refugee backgrounds. "Many of SSI's community members had previously struggled to access RATs, but through the government's support and SSI's networks, we've been able to get these much-needed tests out into community," Ms Roumeliotis said. Ms Roumeliotis said that the RATs would be distributed to clients and community groups based on needs across SSI's NSW offices, including regional locations. More RAT kits are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. Multiculturalism Minister Mark Coure said local community organisations are "essential" in supporting people from culturally diverse backgrounds. "These organisations have built trust over many years, and are perfect partners in getting these tests out to people who need them," Mr Coure said. "For that, I want to thank each of these groups, including Settlement Services International, for the role they have played in keeping people safe."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/9ab42d93-42e9-4012-b34b-1d8f16b7af24.png/r0_369_960_911_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg