Port Macquarie, Broken Hill, Bourke, Warren, Dubbo, Forbes, Wagga, Griffith, Walgett, Armidale, Hay and Moree. No it's not a travel itinerary. It's just some of the places Angel Flight Australia volunteer pilot Don Palmer has been to assist country people to attend city medical appointments. Mr Palmer, who works in Wetherill Park for Leased Portable Buildings, recently celebrated his 100th volunteer flight milestone for Angel Flight and in the process has helped many country people get to their city medical appointments without the stress of driving hours on end and the cost of travel. Angel Flight volunteer pilots donate their time, their skills and the majority of their aircraft costs for each flight. In the past year, the 65-year-old has been taking his plane from Camden Airport up and down the east coast of NSW to assist those in need on a fortnightly basis and even visiting some remote areas without an airport and landing on a piece of grass marked out by cones. He also does presentations for Angel Flight in country areas to let people know about the service. Angel Flight Australia, who recently reached the 20-million kilometre flying milestone, wants to let more country people know the free service is available to them. The Orangeville resident said he has had "so many memorable flights" over the past decade as he gets to know the patients flying them in and out of Bankstown Airport where a ground angel meets them to take them to their appointment. "It brings me down to earth and makes me realise how lucky I am," he said. "My family has always been charitable and this is a way I can give back." Mr Palmer got his pilot's licence so he could tow gliders for take-off 25 years ago.

