Iraqi artist wants to share his work with the community

When Sinan Hussein arrived to Australia (with suitcases full of paintings outnumbering clothes) in November, he didn't pick-up a paint brush for a month. The well-known Iraqi artist was all the time watching and observing the nature and the animals while he was living in Bossley Park. Since then he has been painting his unique form of hybrid surrealist art every day. He paints when his happy. He paints when he is sad. He paints when is angry. He has been inspired by the Australian white ibis and has created a new creature called the Kaki. It will form part of his upcoming art exhibition in Munich. Sinan's Mesopotamian-inspired works have been exhibited in Massachusetts, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Bahrain and collectors from all over the world have bought his art. After graduating from the Iraqi Academy of Fine Arts in Baghdad, Sinan fled his home country when the US-led war in Iraq broke out. He has lived in Jordan, Kuwait, Massachusetts and Turkey - all the while he has painted; something he has done for more than 30-years following in the footsteps of his dad and uncle. Remarkably wife Ruqayah, who is also Sinan's business manager, came across Sinan while researching his artworks for a university assignment. After talking online, the pair married in Istanbul and have returned to Australia while Ruqayah finishes a double degree in law and arts. Sinan wants to share his work with the Australian audience and hold some exhibitions. "I love art...I like creating new figures and capturing ideas and feelings," he said.

