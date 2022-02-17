Abbotsbury filmmaker enters smartphone film festival

news, local-news,

During the second month of last year's four month COVID-19 lockdown, it had gotten to the point where Brienna Collins felt like she was doing the same thing, at the same time everyday. "Eating, exercising, listening to the 11am news report. It felt like I was in a sort of prison and the only piece of sanity each day was turning on Netflix at night and binge-watching shows," the actor/ writer/comedian said. In need of a "creative boost" she decided to enter Australia's international smartphone film festival, the SmartFone Flick Fest (SF3). Her film Escape From Lockdown has been shortlisted for the SF3 Mini category. "The inspiration for the film came from being stuck in the Sydney 2021 lockdown," said Brienna, who was a finalist in 2020 with her short film Garden Lovers Club. "I really like this festival; the festival creators Angela Blake and Ali Crew are fantastic and I love that it's all done on your phone and the films can be as short as a couple of minutes long. There is no excuse to not get creative and enter something." With the help of her mum Mary Ann Collins, Brienna shot the film around her house in Abbotsbury, the backyard and along the Western Sydney Parklands bush trails. She is currently working on writing the next draft of a romantic comedy feature film she wrote during the 2021 lockdown and will be submitting it to festivals and competitions over the next few weeks. "I am also working on bringing improv workshops/classes out this way with a goal to create a western Sydney improv community; currently it's all inner west and city which isn't as accessible to everyone out here," she said. SF3 co-founder Angela Blake said throughout the pandemic filmmakers have become more innovative than ever. "Smartphones have enabled them to tell their stories during these extraordinary times," she said.

