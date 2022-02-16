Police appeal for help to locate missing 12-year-old girl
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing 12-year-old girl.
Isabella Faytrouni was last seen about 2pm on Saturday, February 12 at Woodstock Street, Guildford.
When she did not return home, family contacted police and officers attached to Cumberland Police Area Command commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Family and police hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
Isabella is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, 150cm tall, of slim build, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey track pants and white shoes.
She is known to frequent the Liverpool, Fairfield, Canley Vale, Merrylands and Guildford areas. Isabella may also be travelling on buses and trains.
- Anyone with information regarding Isabella's whereabouts is urged to contact Granville Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.