New intern wants to 'increase health literacy'

Smithfield resident Penelope Solofoni is one of 10 new interns that have started their medical careers at Fairfield Hospital recently. Dr Solofini, who is starting her training in the general medical ward, said her long-term goal is to become a GP and to help others in the Pacific Islander community. "I'm excited to be starting my internship at my local hospital. I'm keen to serve and to increase the health literacy of my community,'' Dr Solofoni said. In total, South Western Sydney Local Health District is welcoming 129 new interns with 46 interns commencing work at Liverpool Hospital. As part of their internship, the new doctors - who are required to complete a supervised year of practice in order to become independent practitioners - receive two-year contracts to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure the diversity of their experience. The medical graduates will also join different units in each hospital, including surgery and emergency medicine. South Western Sydney Local Health District chief executive Amanda Larkin said it is an "absolute pleasure" to see the new interns officially join the ranks at South Western Sydney Local Health District. "We owe a great deal of thanks to these junior doctors, many of whom have already worked either as Assistants in Medicine or student vaccinators as part of the COVID-19 workforce response," Ms Larkin said. "They will continue to play a vital role in our District's hospitals as we navigate the challenges of this unprecedented, world-wide pandemic."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/d7f05612-af9a-4d0c-8342-5e049fe180f3.jpg/r10_242_4022_2509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg