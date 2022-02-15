Have your say on Disability Inclusion Action Plan

comment,

We are proud to be an inclusive city here in Fairfield. No matter what your background or ability, there is something for everyone here in Fairfield. We want to keep building on this good work by continuing to provide opportunities and facilities for people in Fairfield with a disability. We have already done a lot but we recognise that more always needs to be done. Council will soon start developing the Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP) 2022-2026, which will guide how we continue to deliver an accessible and diverse Fairfield City for everyone. Last year we welcomed the city's first all-abilities playground at Fairfield Showground's Deerbush Park, featuring top-of-the-line accessible play equipment and facilities for wheelchair users and their carers. This park was built with input from local families and the feedback has been extremely positive. We are investing $7.9 million in new and upgraded footpaths, gutters, kerbs and kerb ramps to allow for easier travel around the city for people with walking aides, wheelchairs and mobility scooters; and we partnered with Zero Barriers and the local business community to limit accessibility barriers in Fairfield City Centre, ensuring a pleasant shopping experience for all. Plans have been lodged to transform Cabravale Leisure Centre into a health and wellbeing precinct, providing therapy for seniors, people with disabilities and people recovering from health conditions. The $30 million upgrade will see an extension to the indoor gym and 20-metre hydrotherapy pool, and the inclusion of a new 25-metre pool and outdoor gym with accessible features. We are doing all this and more to meet the current and future needs of our people, and to continue to support and enable vibrant and inclusive communities across our city. As we prepare for the upcoming DIAP 2022-2026, we want to know how you think council can support inclusive access over the next four years. You can get involved by completing the online survey on our website at https://bit.ly/Fairfield-DIAP-survey by Sunday, March 6 or joining the online community focus group on Tuesday, February 22 at 5.30pm. Head to https://bit.ly/Fairfield-DIAP-workshop to register. I encourage you to have your say on how council can continue to make Fairfield City a liveable city for all.

