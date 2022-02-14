Easts tame Lions

news, local-news,

Brothers Angus (146 not out) and Sam Robson (73) laid the platform for Eastern Suburbs' big win against Fairfield Liverpool at the weekend at Waverley Oval. Coming together at 2-36, the pair combined for a patient 151-run partnership after they were sent into bat on Saturday. Angus then teamed up with Will Simpson (80 not out) to push the home team's total out to 3-335 before they declared. Quicks Josh Baraba, Harmon Sandhu and Mohammad Shinwari took one-wicket each. Sunday was Sam Skelly day as he ripped through the Lions batting line-up taking 6-37 as the Lions were bowled out for 68. Jaydyn Simmons (22) was the only batter to reach double figures for the visitors. Forced to follow-on, the Lions battled hard to avoid the outright victory and finished 4-177. After three early wickers to Skelly (3-40), the Lions steadied with Arjun Nair (81 not out) and Raveesh Srivastava (45 not out) putting together an unbroken 82-run partnership. It was a weekend to forget for the Lions with the Dolphins recording bonus-point wins in second, third and fifth grades. Fourth grade was washed out. First grade return to Rosedale Oval on Saturday to play UTS North Sydney who are unbeaten in their last six-games. The Lions are in 14th place on the NSW Premier Cricket ladder with four rounds remaining.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/429ea17f-1e54-4a7b-99df-71a5b710c596.JPG/r3_218_4265_2626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg