Long-serving board member Morris Licata has been elected as the 12th president of Club Marconi. Mr Licata, who was vice-president for six years and has a background as an entertainment promoter and hospitality entrepreneur, takes over the reins of the 27,000 member strong club from outgoing president Vince Foti. Mr Licata said the club will continue to provide a family focus and to uphold traditional events like Italian Republic Day and Chestnut Day and support various sporting associations linked to the club The newly-elected board of directors includes Mario Soligo and Robert Carniato (vice-presidents) and Sam Noiosi, Tony Paragalli, Sam Vaccaro, Fernando Pellegrino, Angelo Ruisi and Frank Oliveri (directors).

