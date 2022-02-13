news, local-news,

A woman has been charged following an investigation into an alleged two-vehicle crash that killed an elderly man in Prairiewood last month. About 7.30pm on Thursday, January 27, emergency services were called to Prairie Vale Road, following reports a Nissan Qashqai and a Toyota Corolla had collided. The driver of the Corolla - a 79-year-old man - died at the scene. A 66-year-old female passenger was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition. The driver of the Nissan - a 41-year-old woman - sustained minor injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment and mandatory testing. Her passengers - two children aged nine and 13 - sustained minor injuries and were also taken to hospital as a precaution. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit. Following inquiries, the 41-year-old woman was arrested at Liverpool Police Station on Friday, February 11. She was charged with a range of offences including dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving and causing bodily harm by misconduct. Her licence has also been suspended. The Bonnyrigg woman is due to appear in Fairfield Local Court on Monday, May 9.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/d530d584-97b0-4e26-a288-ff4278c536d9.jpg/r7_156_2994_1844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Woman charged after fatal Prairiewood crash