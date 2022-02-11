Summer Eats and Beats festival launched

news, local-news,

The Summer Eats and Beats festival at Stockland Wetherill Park was launched on Thursday, February 10. The festival, which will run to February 27, sees the laneway restaurant precinct at Kinchin Lane transformed into a vibrant, pool-party themed summer festival. This festival celebrates the community's love of food, summer and music with a range of entertainment and dining experiences. The festival includes beach decorations throughout Kinchin Lane with live music, stilt walkers, roller skaters and dancers providing entertainment for visitors. Customers will also be able to win a memorable dining experience by sharing a summer pool-party themed selfie. "We wanted to create an experience that appeals to our food-loving community and celebrates the feeling of an Aussie summer," Stockland Wetherill Park centre manager Michael Iraninejad said. "Whether it is trying something delicious at a pop-up food stall, learning new things at a workshop, or hanging out and enjoying the live entertainment, the Summer Eats and Beats festival has everything you need to round out summer on the right note."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/894269b5-715a-4db7-a8d4-0b91e2a15a6b.jpg/r0_117_1599_1020_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg