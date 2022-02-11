'Non-intrusive space': Navitas supports local Afghans

news, local-news,

Navitas Skilled Futures stakeholder engagement manager Farzana Farzana said the fall of Kabul in August has devastated the local Afghan community. "Right now, there are many individuals and families facing horrific memories of past events," said Farzana, who explained many people had faced persecution and human rights abuses in Afghanistan and now felt helpless and feared greatly for family and friends still living there. "They are facing extreme anxiety and trauma around the loss of loved ones and uncertainty around the safety of their loved ones still in Afghanistan." Enter Navitas Skilled Futures (formerly Navitas English). Navitas has collaborated with other western Sydney groups to support those impacted by the trauma of the fall of Afghanistan six months ago and care for those affected by the trauma of the deteriorating situation in their homeland. Some of the way Navitas have assisted include: Farzana, who is herself a refugee from the Hazara ethnic minority, works closely with Afghani/Hazara community members, community organisations and refugee support groups. Farzana was also selected to be a member of the NSW Afghan Community Advisory Forum, which meets monthly to provide a two-way communication channel between the community and the state government. As a part-time facilitator with the Community Migrant Resource Centre (CMRC), Farzana facilitated weekly sessions to support Afghani women to provide a safe space to share their feelings without fear of prejudice. "We can understand what reliving trauma means and the importance of our ability to hold a safe, non-intrusive space for those who are experiencing that," Farzana said. "Being gentle, welcoming and compassionately supportive in assisting our Afghan friends to be linked with appropriate local community services is the essential first step. Through our community development work on the ground, we have been providing additional support for those affected." Navitas student and fellow Hazara woman Sani Zahra is also part of the facilitator team. She said some of the participants in her Sharing Circles have shared stories where their family members have had to flee the country leaving all their belongings there to save their lives. "Especially as a woman myself, belonging to a Hazara ethnic minority who have historically been targeted by extremist groups such as the Taliban, I cannot begin to imagine what the future holds for Afghans and how much of a say or freedom the general public will have in their daily lives under a Taliban-run country," Sani said. "All of us in the group are concerned with the situation in Afghanistan but we try to console each other in the session." Navitas Skilled Futures general manager Jetinder Macfarlane said Navitas has an "important role" to play in supporting the Afghan community, especially the 13,032 Afghan-born residents who call NSW home. "This community has grown significantly in the past two decades and it is rewarding to see how we have been able to help so many people establish their new lives in Australia," she said. "Our knowledge, relationships and understanding have allowed us to reach out and engage with our local Afghan community members and groups in a meaningful way through this current crisis to help them to cope during a time of immense change in their lives. We have a long way to go but step by step we are getting there."

