A man will appear in court today as investigations continue after a woman was found with critical injuries in Fairfield East on Thursday. About 8.30pm on February 10, emergency services were called to a home on Macarthur Street after a concern for welfare report. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended and found a 24-year-old woman with injuries to her neck. NSW Ambulance paramedics commenced CPR on the woman before she was conveyed to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition. A crime scene was established and is being examined by specialist forensic officers. As part of inquiries, a 27-year-old man was arrested shortly after on Woodville Road and was taken to Fairfield Police Station. He was charged with contravening a prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic). Two outstanding warrants were also executed. The man was refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court today. An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding how the woman came to be injured.

Man charged, investigations continue after woman critically injured