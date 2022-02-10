For real-life: Bluey and Bingo to kick-off Lunar New Year celebrations

news, local-news,

Wackadoo! Bingo and Bluey are coming to town. The loveable members of the Heeler family from the hit show Bluey will help welcome in the Year of the Tiger at Lunar New Year celebrations in the Cabramatta town centre on Saturday, February 19. The two-day event returns after COVID-19 restrictions cancelled the last two cultural events. The Blue and Bingo live interactive experience will be held at 10.30am and 2pm on Saturday. Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone will lead the official ceremony at noon on Saturday and the traditional Fairfield blessing will be at 10am on Sunday. "I'm grateful that we could bring this important event back," Mr Carbone said. "I look forward to seeing people from across Sydney enjoying the colour and culinary delights that make Cabramatta such a popular destination to visit. "Lunar New Year celebrations bring together friends and family to wish each other happiness, good health, success and prosperity for the year ahead. "While Lunar New Year celebrations are not the same as usual years, we are grateful to still be able to celebrate in a COVID-safe way, with an emphasis on community health and safety." This year's event will look a little different with more activations spread out over multiple areas, including Freedom Plaza and Arthur Street. The time of the event has also extended with the fireworks finale at 9pm on Saturday. Some of the highlights of Saturday's entertainment includes: "There will be something for everyone at our Lunar New Year celebrations. Our food outlets will also be open until late, so please shop locally and show your support as this is a very important time of the year for them," Mr Carbone said. "Start the Lunar New Year off with the best possible fortune by coming down to Cabramatta and celebrating with its wonderful community right across the weekend."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/fb8afb03-2325-4ce8-ae0c-e61591d83c99.jpg/r188_167_848_540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg