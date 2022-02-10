news, local-news,

On Tuesday, February 1, a real estate agent and his locksmith attended a rental property in Railway Parade Yennora after the occupant allegedly stopped paying rent for some time and could not be contacted. Upon gaining entry to the premise, they allegedly discovered that the commercial property was being used to cultivate cannabis plants. As a result, Fairfield police were called to the location and established a crime scene. Within the premises, police allegedly discovered more than 500 mature cannabis plants. Police dismantled the hydroponic setup consisting of more than 200 heat lamps and the electric circuit connecting the lamps. The estimated value of the cannabis plants is $2.6 million. Fairfield detectives are continuing their investigation into the case.

Police allegedly seize 500 cannabis plants worth $2.6 million at Yennora