Grace is ready to dance for a cause close to her heart

Grace Newcombe made a promise to help raise funds for cancer research after her mum Francesca was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. It's a promise she is hell-bent on keeping - even if it means dusting off the old dance shoes. Ms Newcombe is taking part in Cancer Council NSW's Stars of Sydney Southwest Dance for Cancer on February 19 at Revesby Workers Club. She is teaming up with Sarah Vella from Nadia's Performance Studio to dance a mash-up from the musical Hairspray. Having dabbled in dancing when she was younger (including tap and jazz), Grace is no stranger to a range of styles. Although she hasn't performed in more than 25 years and after COVID-19 forced the event to be cancelled last year she is busily trying to re-learn the steps and has called in daughters Georgia and Sienna to help ahead of the big night. The event takes on extra significance for Grace after her mum, who survived breast cancer, died last year after being diagnosed with secondary lung cancer. Ms Newcombe has been a member of the Ladies Like To Lunch committee for the past six years and has helped raise more than $100,000 for the Cancer Council through a range of fundraising luncheons. They also provide care packages to cancer patients which combine a range of products to cover the most common side effects while on a treatment plan. Her goal is to raise $5000 which will go towards towards Cancer Council NSW and their world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey. The Hinchinbrook resident will be joined on the dance floor by other stars looking to raise money for Cancer Council NSW. So far the event has raised more than $85,000. The line-up includes:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/f7232a79-ff30-4e7b-907d-e63016be40af.jpg/r0_477_1920_1562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg