Firearms Registry Commander Superintendent Cameron Lindsay said police need the community's help to take illegal firearms off the streets and asked people living in and around south-west Sydney to share what they know about illegal guns. Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the NSW Police Force, met at Burwood Park on Wednesday to raise awareness about the National Firearms Amnesty where people can safely hand in illegal or unwanted firearms, ammunition, and firearm parts without penalty or register firearms that are unregistered. Last year's national firearms amnesty led to more than 11,000 guns surrendered or seized. There is an estimated 260,000 unregistered guns in circulation in Australia. "We want to remind everyone of the risk that unregistered firearms pose to the community. Unfortunately, most crimes are committed with unregistered firearms, which circulate in criminal networks," Superintendent Lindsay said. "I encourage people who have unwanted or unregistered firearms to take advantage of the amnesty and play their part in keeping the community safe. By handing in and registering firearms, police gain visibility of guns in the community and can ensure they are correctly stored and only licenced to people who don't pose a threat to others." In NSW, you can surrender your firearm at your nearest police station or participating licensed firearm dealer. People need to contact the police station or dealership in advance to arrange a drop off time. Being caught with an unregistered or illegal firearm outside of amnesty conditions could result in a significant fine, imprisonment and a criminal record. NSW Crime Stoppers chief executive Peter Price said NSW is "certainly not immune" from the devastating impacts that come with having illegal firearms in the hands of criminals. "We have seen the tragic loss of life and severe injuries that occur when people turn a blind eye and allow illegal firearms to remain in the community," he said. "Community safety is central to Crime Stoppers' purpose. Whilst there are firearms for legitimate purposes, there are plenty of firearms that started out for legitimate purposes but are now being used to facilitate crime in our community. "In the world that we live in today, there are many hazards and there are many strategies to deal with those hazards whether these be poisons or nuclear waste. This permanent firearms amnesty provides everyone in our community the chance to dispose of firearms and ammunition when they no longer have a legitimate and lawful reason to have possession of this. "Australians should think about how they would feel if they stayed silent about an illegal gun which was then used to harm or kill someone."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/41813862-fd83-49dc-8be5-848adba70ac3.jpg/r2_93_1021_669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg