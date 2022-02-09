'Gave me validation': Nominations open for teaching award

news, local-news,

Bonnyrigg Public School assistant principal: curriculum and instruction Rebecca West said being recognised at last year's Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards gave her "validation" that she has an important role to play in nurturing young minds for the future. Mrs West was one of 12 recipients of a fellowship from across the country and was recognised for improving outcomes at her school through virtual learning when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Her two YouTube channels Clever Pickles and Talkin' Chalk have been utilised by students and teachers not only in Australia but across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic as a source of games-based learning. Nominations are now open for the 2022 awards which includes a new category for early career teachers. Twelve educators will win a teaching award valued at $45,000 that goes towards professional development and a strategic school project. They will also join a unique group of education change-makers who set the standard for excellent education practice across the sector with 60 teaching awards winners so far joining the teaching fellows group. In addition, up to 10 early career teachers will receive a prize valued at $10,000 for professional development and a mentoring program. "Being a teacher is one of the greatest joys in my life, which is why I still feel a great sense of gratitude and appreciation for receiving such high recognition within the profession. I encourage my peers in education to apply for the 2022 Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards as the opportunities as a Teaching Fellow are so beneficial to you, your students and the entire school community," she said. "Like many teachers, the pandemic forced me to quickly develop new learning programs that could be facilitated from home. I've always been passionate about making learning fun and engaging, in the classroom and on YouTube, so it was an obvious decision for me to create more educational videos to support my students and provide useful resources for parents and my fellow educators." Mrs West, who was named one of the top-10 teachers in the world at last year's Global Teacher Prize, used the awarded funding to extend her online learning community, build a professional learning network with other teachers, and facilitate connections for students with other schools. Commonwealth Bank head of community investment Nathan Barker said this year's awards will acknowledge a new cohort of "pandemic heroes" who have demonstrated resilience to unique teaching challenges. "The last couple of years have been challenging for many, but especially for Australia's teachers who have emerged as real-life heroes on the frontline of this evolving pandemic," he said. "Ongoing school disruption and various lockdowns across the nation have highlighted the valuable role that teachers have in our society and this year's Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards will celebrate these incredible educators. "We're committed to improving the lives of students and are proud to be working in partnership with Schools Plus to achieve this by elevating teachers to help children reach their full potential." Australian Schools Plus chief executive Rosemary Conn said: "Now more than ever, Australia's inspirational and dedicated teachers deserve recognition. Amidst life's challenges and a period of education transformation, the sector has adapted to new ways of learning and teaching. It's been inspiring to witness our nation's educators display unwavering leadership, resilience, and commitment to their students and communities over the last couple of challenging years."

