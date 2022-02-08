Two beauty: Lions win nail-biter against St George

news, local-news,

Fairfield Liverpool's second grade team produced a nail-biting win against St George on Saturday at Rosedale Oval. Losing the toss and batting, the Lions were bowled out for 150 with Gurattanbir Singh top-scoring with 25. In reply, the visitors were 0-45, before Cameron Frendo (3-18), Yuva Nishchay (3-19) and Darshil Patel (2-37) combined to trigger a collapse and eventually dismiss the Saints for 143 for their fourth win of the season. This Saturday, second grade host Eastern Suburbs at Rosedale.

