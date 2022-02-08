Welcome the Year of the Tiger

comment,

The Lunar New Year 'The year of the tiger' has kicked off with many residents and businesses celebrating around our city. The Lunar New Year celebration is intended to bring in a year of luck and prosperity. It is an opportunity to look ahead to a new year that we hope will bring us peace, joy and good fortune. The tiger represents courage, bravery and strength. With the many challenges we have been faced with over the last two years, it has been so rewarding to see our community come together as one and become so resilient. Courage, bravery and strength are the qualities that each and every member of our community has shown. Events are back up and running which is an exciting time for all. Seeing the community coming together again and the smiles on faces makes me proud to be the Mayor of Fairfield City. Over the weekend I had the pleasure of attending the blessing at Mingyue Lay Temple in Bonnyrigg. A big thank you to the Australian Chinese Buddhist Society for hosting this. While Lunar New Year celebrations are not the same as usual years, we are grateful to still be able to celebrate in a COVID-safe way, with an emphasis on community health and safety. This year we are celebrating Lunar New Year with the community by decorating Freedom Plaza at Cabramatta on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 February. On Saturday, be entertained by stilt walkers and magic shows, the children's chopstick challenge, free tiger craft, face painting and tiger cookie decorating. You can even learn how to Dragon and Lion dance. Be sure to check out the Cabramatta Lunar New Year Fireworks display on at 9pm. On Sunday there will be the Blessing of Fairfield City and Community at 10am and Traditional Lion dance and Firecrackers at Freedom Plaza. I wish you all a Happy New Year and I hope the Year of the Tiger brings you all good health, prosperity and happiness.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/4500d170-afc3-4401-94d9-96aa0a2e3991.jpg/r0_533_1342_1291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg