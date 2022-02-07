Vouchers for NSW parents who homeschooled

news, local-news,

NSW parents who homeschooled their children during long-running lockdowns in the state last year are now eligible for a government subsidised holiday. One person from every eligible household will receive five $50 vouchers from Monday that can be used to book accommodation or entertainment around the state until early October. The Parents vouchers work similarly to Dine and Discover vouchers and are available in the ServiceNSW app and service centres. They'll be joined by Stay NSW vouchers later this month, which will give everyone over 18 a $50 voucher to spend with approved accommodation providers. "These vouchers are a double win: they encourage families to get out and enjoy the best of our state while also providing much needed income to businesses affected by the pandemic," Premier Dominic Perrottet said. He said the Parents vouchers were "about thanking parents for their homeschooling efforts last year, helping make ends meet and supporting local businesses". The $50 vouchers can be combined up to $250 and can also be pooled with friends and family who are booking accommodation together. Bookings made through third-party websites and travel agencies are not eligible however customers will be able to search for approved accommodation providers. Treasurer Matt Kean said the vouchers came on top of a recent business support package. Mr Kean also announced businesses such as overnight camp and music education providers affected by school COVID safety measures last year would have access to a $14 million grant program. "The grants will provide eligible businesses and not for profit organisations one-off payments equal to 40 per cent of their decline in Term 4, 2021 turnover compared to previous years, up to $15,000," Mr Kean said. NSW recorded 7893 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 28 deaths. After recording an average of close to 30,000 cases a day throughout January, the number of daily cases fell below 10,000 for the first time in more than five weeks on Saturday, when 8389 cases were reported. While the Omicron outbreak appears to have peaked, with hospitalisations plateauing and case numbers falling, the government is pushing for people who are eligible for a booster shot to have one. Some 43.5 per cent of the state has received a booster but close to 90 per cent are eligible, having received their second dose more than three months ago. About a million people have been advised to wait after catching coronavirus within the past six weeks, and 16- and 17-year-olds only became eligible for the booster on Friday. Australian Associated Press

