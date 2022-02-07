Saints slay Lions

news, local-news,

St George cemented their spot in the NSW Premier Cricket top-six with a thumping seven-wicket bonus point win over Fairfield Liverpool on Saturday at Hurstville Oval. With both teams aiming for three-straight wins, the home team won the toss and sent the Lions into bat who were looking strong with in-form pair Yuvraj Sharma (33) and Raveesh Srivastava (53) at the crease. However the Lions lost their last eight wickets for 82 runs with Trent Copeland, Peter Francis and Jonathon Craig-Dobson taking three-wickets each. In the end, the Lions were bowled out for 179. In reply, the Saints wasted no time reaching the reduced target of 172 in 21.4 overs. Mark Stoneman continued his sublime form hitting 91 off 65 balls to take his season tally to 466 runs at 93.20. A 78-run opening stand with Blake Nikitaras (31) ensured St George would easily record their eighth win of the campaign. Liam Hatcher (2-41) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. In second grade, the Lions defeated St George at Rosedale by seven runs. Defending 150, Cameron Frendo (3-18) and Yuva Nishchay (3-19) bowled the Lions to their fourth win of the summer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/86ae0856-f3f6-4b02-a18f-1ef3228c32b8.jpg/r9_280_5306_3273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg