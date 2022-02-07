There is help: Gamblers Anonymous celebrates milestone

news, local-news,

Mark Henson can remember his first big "return" on sports betting in his early twenties. "I don't call them wins, I call them returns," he said. "It's very common; I chased that win and it got unmanageable very quickly and the downward spiral crossed the line into that compete obsession about chasing that big win." The group facilitator and gambling councillor at Oakdene House in Fairfield - a non-profit organisation established to assist sufferers of the consequences of addiction - hasn't had a bet in more than 18 years. His last bet was September 15, 2003. For the past 10 years he has been helping problem gamblers in Fairfield at Gamblers Anonymous meetings every week. "My best asset as a councillor and helping people is I've had the experience," said Mr Henson, who did the rehab/relapse cycle for several years as he continued to chase his next win and "gamble on anything" before he stopped. "Once people cross over to that chasing phenomenon and what we call the 'dream world' of the compulsive gambler, they think the big win is around the corner and their moral compass will start to get lower. "The problem is even if that do get a big win, once they get addicted, it's never enough." The good news is there is help. Gamblers Anonymous (GA), which was founded in Australia by Phil Sydney, celebrated their 60th birthday at the end of last year. At Oakdene House, GA is celebrating 10-years of helping men and women of all nationalities and cultures and working with other services to support the community. "No-judgment and support," Mr Henson said of the meetings. "We are a family that makes everyone feel welcome. We can have 20 to 25 per meeting. It's a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other and support each other." So when is gambling a problem? "It's a problem when it starts becoming a secret and you start hiding things from your loved ones. It's very common with gamblers; there is a lot of shame and guilt attached to it," Mr Henson said. "These days you can lose your home, while sitting in your home. Even during COVID-10 lockdown, people can still gamble on apps and you can even play poker machines on your phone."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/5cebcb19-98a0-47f3-a1c1-a8cbd9f32455.jpg/r4_69_1964_1177_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg