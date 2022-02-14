Mounties start against Sharks

news, local-news,

Mounties will start their NSW Women's Premiership campaign against the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday, April 23. This year there will be a nine-team competition with the Newcastle Knights joining the state's premier women's competition for the first time. There will be a top four finals series with the grand final to be played on July 16/17. Mounties finished second last year before COVID-19 restrictions forced the finals to be cancelled. They are scheduled to play their first home game at Aubrey Keech Reserve on May 29. "Women's Rugby League is one of the fastest growing areas of the game and I'm pleased to welcome Newcastle into the competition," NSWRL head of football Robert Lowrie said.

